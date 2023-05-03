STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $89.56 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $89.56 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,530.69 or 0.99978100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000102 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04636805 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,285,942.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

