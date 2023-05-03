Stryker Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

