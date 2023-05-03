Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25.
About Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.