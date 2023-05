Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.