Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Summit Hotel Properties

In other news, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on INN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 157,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $713.02 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

