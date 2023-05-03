Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 6.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 199,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 343,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,494,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104,929 shares of company stock valued at $120,609,337. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after buying an additional 887,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,029,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

