SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 2153748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower Trading Down 5.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

