Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.50-$11.00 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.