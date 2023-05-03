Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.21-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.50-11.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI traded up $29.52 on Wednesday, reaching $133.95. 8,148,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $136.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 3,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 3,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.