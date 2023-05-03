SuRo Capital (SSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,823.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%.
SuRo Capital Price Performance
Shares of SSSS stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 41.33 and a quick ratio of 41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.90.
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
