SuRo Capital (SSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,823.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 41.33 and a quick ratio of 41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

About SuRo Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.