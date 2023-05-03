Susquehanna Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Down 2.4 %

WU opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.