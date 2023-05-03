Sweetgreen (SG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sweetgreen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $871.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.