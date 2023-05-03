Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CFO Purchases $60,660.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.