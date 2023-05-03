Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,826. Sysco has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

