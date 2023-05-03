Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after buying an additional 1,890,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $54,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

