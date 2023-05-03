TD Securities Lowers Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Aritzia Trading Down 23.1 %

TSE:ATZ traded down C$9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,256. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.32. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

