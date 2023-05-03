TechnipFMC plc to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

