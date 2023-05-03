Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

