Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.10

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.10 and traded as high as C$27.20. Tecsys shares last traded at C$26.70, with a volume of 4,989 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Tecsys Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$378.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.83.
Tecsys Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Brereton sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.37, for a total value of C$172,400.76. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.