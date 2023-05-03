Tellor (TRB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Tellor has a total market cap of $31.92 million and $2.81 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.36 or 0.00046047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,389,022 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.