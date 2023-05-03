Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 10.9% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38. 2,505,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,395,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.
The company has a market cap of $786.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,167,552 shares of company stock worth $24,491,453 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.
