Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 10.9% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38. 2,505,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,395,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $786.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,167,552 shares of company stock worth $24,491,453 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.