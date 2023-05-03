Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NYSE TS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tenaris by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

