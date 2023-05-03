Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $619.40 million and $43.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003736 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,934,730,918 coins and its circulating supply is 5,889,883,766,617 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

