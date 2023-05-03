Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 8,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 30,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 93.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

