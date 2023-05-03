Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 1.6%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 117,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 91,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

Get Teucrium Sugar Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 239,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 2,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 210.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.