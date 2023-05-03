Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $93,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average is $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

