Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,431,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.84. 622,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,262. The company has a market cap of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

