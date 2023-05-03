Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $165.09. The stock had a trading volume of 766,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

