Texas Permanent School Fund Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $134,276,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.49. 201,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $153.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

