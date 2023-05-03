Texas Permanent School Fund Has $18.64 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 4,137,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,993,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

