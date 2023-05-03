Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,964.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 2,064,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,152,391. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.