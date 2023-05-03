Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,070 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. 1,050,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,112,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

