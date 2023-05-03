Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,038 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.