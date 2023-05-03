Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 804 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,698,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,117,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $688.86 billion, a PE ratio of 162.13, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.