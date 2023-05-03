Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.43. The stock had a trading volume of 650,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $408.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

