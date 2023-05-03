Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 89,249 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.30% of Textron worth $488,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,249,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after purchasing an additional 367,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. 254,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,593. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

