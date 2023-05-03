Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.30% of Textron worth $488,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 3.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. 254,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

