Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.12 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $936.92 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004198 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003730 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,843,971 coins and its circulating supply is 936,622,274 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

