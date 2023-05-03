TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. The company’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of TGTX traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,809. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.