The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Cato Stock Up 0.2 %

Cato stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,927. Cato has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter.

Cato Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cato in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cato

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cato by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cato by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cato by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.