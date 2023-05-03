The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $51,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares worth $44,536,762. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 2,538,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,232,154. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

