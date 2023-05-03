The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,012,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.1% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 0.55% of Charles Schwab worth $831,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.8 %

SCHW traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 7,612,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,286,180. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

