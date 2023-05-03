The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chemours in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of CC opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

