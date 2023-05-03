The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Securities cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,496. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.