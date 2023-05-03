The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Decreased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $247.21 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.76 and a 200-day moving average of $298.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.