The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of The Cigna Group worth $112,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

NYSE CI opened at $247.21 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

