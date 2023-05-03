The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Boosted by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CI. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $250.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

