The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 20.5 %

NYSE:EL traded down $50.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

