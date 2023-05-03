The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $739.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

