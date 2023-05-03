The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.82. 67,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,888. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $115.26 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

