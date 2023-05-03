The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,567,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

